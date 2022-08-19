×

Cop pays hefty price for small fraud claim

19 August 2022 - 09:54
A former police lieutenant-colonel has been convicted and sentenced for fraud after claiming for a trip he never took. Stock photo.
Police should think twice before making fraudulent claims. This was a hard lesson to learn for a former cop slapped with a R10,000 fine for R4,000 fraud committed in the Northern Cape.

Johan Fredrick Burger, a former lieutenant-colonel, was convicted and sentenced by the Kimberley magistrate's court on Wednesday for claiming for a trip he did not make.

The 62-year-old, who worked at provincial crime intelligence in Kimberley, was supposed to attend a work session in Pretoria, but it was postponed before he could travel.

According to the Hawks, in November 2019 Burger submitted a fraudulent travel claim of R3,974.60, purporting to have attended a work session.

Burger was served with a summons in December 2021 by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team and he pleaded guilty.

He was sentenced to a fine of R10,000 or 12 months' imprisonment, which is suspended for five years.

He was further ordered to pay back the money to the police

