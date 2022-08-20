×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Urgent bid to stop Zulu king’s coronation struck off court roll

20 August 2022 - 14:27 By Orrin Singh and Tania Broughton
The attorney acting on behalf of the princesses, Mondli Thusini, could not be reached for comment.
The attorney acting on behalf of the princesses, Mondli Thusini, could not be reached for comment. 
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

An urgent interdict by the daughters of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini to halt any events associated with the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu on Saturday has been struck off the Pietermaritzburg high court roll.

TimesLIVE understands that judge Thomas Ncube declined to hear the matter, a last-ditch attempt by princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma to stop the coronation. 

It is understood the application was dismissed as being a matter of urgency. 

This after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) granted them leave to appeal against a ruling by KwaZulu-Natal judge president Isaac Madondo who in March, effectively ruled that King Misuzulu was the undisputed successor to the throne.

The princesses are Queen Sibongile Zulu's daughters, the late king's first wife.

The attorney acting on behalf of the princesses, Mondli Thusini, could not be reached for comment. 

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Princesses' bid to stop King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation and certification 'stymied'

Daughters of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini have launched a court bid to halt any events associated with the coronation of King Misuzulu ...
News
7 hours ago

Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini's name put forward as next Zulu king

Two days before the coronation of Prince Misuzulu ka Zwelithini as Zulu monarch on Saturday, Prince Mathubesizwe Zulu – the brother of the late king ...
News
1 day ago

Reigning them in — just how much is the battle for the Zulu crown worth?

The Zulu throne comes with more than a crown and the title of king – it also comes with the assets of King Goodwill Zwelithini: millions of hectares ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Durban taxi driver left confused after pupil allegedly ‘paid’ with a ... South Africa
  2. Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini's name put forward as next Zulu king South Africa
  3. Cyril’s air force plane can’t fly so he chartered a SAA jet to travel to ... News
  4. WATCH | ‘Bayede is a winner’: Misuzulu throwing shade with boxing video? South Africa
  5. Mbalula responds to claims fuel price drop may be 'hijacked' South Africa

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000