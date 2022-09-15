×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

US ambassador to SA pledges 10,000 visa interviews by Christmas

15 September 2022 - 08:47 By TimesLIVE
SA’s ambassador to the United States Nomaindiya Mfeketo with the US ambassador to SA Reuben E. Brigety, who recently commenced his tour of duty in South Africa, with Naledi Pandor, minister of international relations and cooperation.
SA’s ambassador to the United States Nomaindiya Mfeketo with the US ambassador to SA Reuben E. Brigety, who recently commenced his tour of duty in South Africa, with Naledi Pandor, minister of international relations and cooperation.
Image: DIRCO South Africa

Extra staff and extended working hours are being implemented to resolve the backlog with visa applications for tourist or business travel to America, says recently appointed US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety.

Acknowledging the long waiting lists since the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns, he pledged to add an additional 10,000 visa interviews by Christmas and return visa application wait times to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year.

Brigety said interview waivers would also be offered to eligible applicants renewing visas in the same class whose previous visas had expired within the last 48 months.

Additional interview waiver possibilities exist through the end of 2022 for first-time H2A and other visa categories.

“Vaccine passports” have been eased since June, meaning air passengers will not need to get tested and show a negative Covid-19 test result or show documentation of recovery before boarding a flight to the US.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

Benoni, Beijing or Bermuda: why skilled South Africans are emigrating ‘virtually’

Virtual emigration is an alternative for those who can’t afford to settle overseas and don’t want to leave loved ones behind
News
2 days ago

WENDY KNOWLER | Of global proportions: why small amounts are streaming out of SA credit cards

It took a while for many account holders to notice, but when they did, they were understandably not at all pleased
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Stats show SA tourism and hospitality set to boom

Figures released by Statistics SA show tourism is rocketing, with the number of arrivals from January to May a whopping 480% up on last year’s ...
News
1 month ago

Visa delays are wrecking South Africans’ travel plans

Visa facilitation centres have not yet ramped up their operations sufficiently to accommodate the increase in bookings to European destinations in ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  2. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa
  3. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  4. Ramaphosa 'blown away' by new KZN automotive wiring facility South Africa
  5. Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
War of words at Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry