South Africa

Mpho Makwana appointed new chair of Eskom board

30 September 2022 - 15:39
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Mpho Makwana has been appinted chairperson of the new board of Eskom
Mpho Makwana has been appinted chairperson of the new board of Eskom
Image: SUPPLIED

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has appointed business leader and Nedbank chairperson Mpho Makwana as chairperson of the new board of Eskom which will assume duties on Saturday.

Other board members are: Dr Busisiwe Vilakazi, Lwazi Goqwana, Clive le Roux, Leslie Mkhabela, Mteto Nyati, Fatima Gany, Ayanda Mafuleka, Dr Tsakani Mthombeni, Dr Claudelle von Eck, Tryphosa Ramano, Dr Rod Crompton and Bheki Ntshalintshali.

Crompton will be the only member from the previous board to serve on the new one to ensure continuity. 

CEO Andre de Ruyter and CFO Calib Cassim will be executive members of the board.

The term of office for the new board will be three years. 

Gordhan said he met the previous board and informed it of the imminent changes on Tuesday. He said one board members resigned after the meeting.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Pravin Gordhan names new Eskom board members

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is announcing a new board for Eskom on Friday afternoon.
News
7 hours ago

Engagements on Eskom are ongoing, says presidency

The presidency says engagements on the Eskom interventions are ongoing.
News
2 days ago

Load-shedding to continue as Eskom says power stations will be replenished over weekend

Eskom says stage 4 load-shedding will continue until 5am on Saturday and reduced to stage 3 throughout the weekend.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Ramaphosa explains Phala Phala foreign cash South Africa
  2. Durban fisherman reels in man's body South Africa
  3. Family distraught after boy’s fatal mauling by pit bulls News
  4. ‘Eskom can’t touch us.’ Meet the two towns that can’t be load shed News
  5. Eight foreigners and their bosses arrested for working without papers in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor
Mpho Phalatse voted out as Johannesburg mayor