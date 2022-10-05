The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews of candidates for appointment to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) are continuing on Wednesday.
The JSC on Tuesday recommended the appointment of Eastern Cape High Court judge Glenn Goosen and Gauteng High Court judges Piet Meyer, Keoagile Matojane, Sharise Weiner and Daisy Molefe as justices of the SCA.
The five were selected from 11 candidates interviewed on Monday and Tuesday, and after the commission was locked behind closed doors in deliberations for more than an hour.
Meyer is a highly experienced judge, the most senior in the Gauteng division after the judge president and deputy judges president. He has acted at the SCA since 2013, and for a combined period of two-and-a-half years, he said in his JSC questionnaire.
WATCH LIVE | JSC interviews for Supreme Court of Appeal appointments continue
