South Africa

Margate mob attacks man with bricks, tries to set him on fire

09 October 2022 - 17:51 By TImesLIVE
Paramedics responded to a mob justice attack in KwaZulu-Natal.
Paramedics responded to a mob justice attack in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Netcare911

A Margate man accused of murder was critically injured by community members who assaulted him with metal pipes, bricks and rocks, Netcare 911 paramedics said on Sunday.

Paramedics were called to the scene around 7am in Masenenge informal settlement on KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast.

“Medics assessed the scene and found that the patient has sustained critical injuries after being assaulted with metal pipes, bricks and rocks.

“As per members of the public on scene, it was alleged that an attempt was made to set the man on fire. However this was unsuccessful,” Netcare 911 said in a statement.

“While on scene, the crowd began to become even more violent, threatening emergency personnel so with the assistance of the SA Police Service, the patient was loaded into the ambulance and transported to another location when an advanced life support paramedic could start treating the patient.”

Once stabilised, the man was rushed to hospital for further care.

“Circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities who were on scene.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Two men burnt to death after kidnap victim screams for help

A 23-year-old Limpopo woman survived an alleged kidnap attempt by three men near a local shopping centre by fighting and screaming as her assailants ...
News
1 month ago

Tensions reach breaking point in Kagiso as mob justice kicks off

Police use rubber bullets as community members take it upon themselves to administer their own justice
News
2 months ago

Two years in jail for man who assaulted and insulted lawyer in Harties racial attack

Four years after Hartbeespoort businessman and lawyer Hartley Sandy Ngoato was assaulted and called the K-word while boating at the Hartbeespoort ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Activist Ian Cameron takes on Cele and Sisulu for ‘misleading’ tourists about ... South Africa
  2. KZN mom who asked not to be judged for abandoning baby hands herself in South Africa
  3. Hawks recover chrome worth R600,000 from Limpopo village South Africa
  4. Prince Lethukuthula Zulu died of drug overdose before robbery, court hears South Africa
  5. Items stolen by 'pickpockets' recovered at Boksburg festival South Africa

Latest Videos

Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations
Johannesburg mayor calls for water revolution in the city