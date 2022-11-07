South Africa

Police launch manhunt after two elderly women are shot dead

07 November 2022 - 07:58
Police launched a manhunt after two elderly women were fatally shot in Eastern Cape. Stock image.
Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for suspects involved in the murder of two elderly women in Mqanduli on Saturday. 

Police spokesperson Capt Namhla Mdleleni said it is alleged police were summoned to a scene where they found the bodies of two women aged 57 and 88.

“They sustained bullet wounds. The motive for the killings is under investigation,” said Mdleleni.

Police are appealing to community members for assistance to trace and arrest the perpetrators by contacting station commander Col Bekekile Waka on 082 499 2528.

“Two cases of murder have been opened. All information will be treated with confidentiality and callers may remain anonymous,” said Mdleleni.

