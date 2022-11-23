Pupils from Itirele-Zenzele Secondary School in Diepsloot, Johannesburg took part in a self-defence class on November 16 ahead of the UN’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based violence campaign.
The class was part of a campaign by mobile power bank provider Adoozy, Woman INPowered and the Bear Foundation which aims to give young women the skills to be able to defend themselves against potential attackers.
IN PICS | Girl pupils at Diepsloot school learn how to fight back if attacked
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
