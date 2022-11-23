South Africa

IN PICS | Girl pupils at Diepsloot school learn how to fight back if attacked

23 November 2022 - 10:47 By TIMESLIVE
A pupil at Itirele-Zenzele Secondary school punches through blocks of wood during a self-defence class.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Pupils from Itirele-Zenzele Secondary School in Diepsloot, Johannesburg took part in a self-defence class on November 16 ahead of the UN’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based violence campaign. 

The class was part of a campaign by mobile power bank provider Adoozy, Woman INPowered and the Bear Foundation which aims to give young women the skills to be able to defend themselves against potential attackers. 

Pupils at the school were taught how to defend themselves if attacked.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Pupils take part in a self-defence class.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
The self-defence class formed part of an empowerment campaign by mobile power bank provider Adoozy, Woman INPowered and the Bear Foundation.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
A pupil learns how to deliver a powerful punch.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Girl pupils at Itirele-Zenzele Secondary School take part in the self-defence class.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Pupils at the Diepsloot school were taught how to defend themselves if attacked.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Girl power ruled during the self-defence class.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Itirele-Zenzele Secondary School pupils had fun during the sef-defence lessons.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

