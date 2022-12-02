South Africa

LISTEN | We struggle in the festive season - blood service calls for donations

Less than 1% of South Africans are active blood donors, according to the South African Blood Service

02 December 2022 - 14:29 By DEMI BUZO
With the festive season arriving, the SANBS has urged South Africans to donate blood to save lives. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/PENCHAN PUMILA

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is calling for blood donations before the festive season.

Its communications officer, Khensani Mahlangu, says the holiday period is a difficult time for the service as major blood drives do not take place.

“Where we got the majority of our blood is high schools, corporates as well as universities — and obviously you can imagine with these closures we do not have those mobile blood drives,” said Mahlangu. 

LISTEN: 

The organisation has put in place measures to address off-peak blood donation such as the Good Hood campaign, which involves reaching donors within their communities at places like churches or community halls. According to Mahlangu, there must be a minimum of 30 people who are willing to donate on a given day. 

“Mostly people are able to donate about a minimum of four times a year.”

TimesLIVE

