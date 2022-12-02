LISTEN | We struggle in the festive season - blood service calls for donations

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is calling for blood donations before the festive season.
Its communications officer, Khensani Mahlangu, says the holiday period is a difficult time for the service as major blood drives do not take place.
“Where we got the majority of our blood is high schools, corporates as well as universities — and obviously you can imagine with these closures we do not have those mobile blood drives,” said Mahlangu.
LISTEN:
Less than 1% of South Africans are active blood donors, according to the South African Blood Service
Image: 123RF/PENCHAN PUMILA
The organisation has put in place measures to address off-peak blood donation such as the Good Hood campaign, which involves reaching donors within their communities at places like churches or community halls. According to Mahlangu, there must be a minimum of 30 people who are willing to donate on a given day.
“Mostly people are able to donate about a minimum of four times a year.”
