LISTEN | SA to use injectable PrEP for HIV prevention instead of daily pill

Monthly injection being reviewed

01 December 2022
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) is reviewing a monthly HIV-prevention injection.

Prof Adrian Puren, executive director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and head of the Centre for HIV and STIs at the institute, chats about how HIV medication has improved and provides details about the injection.

The prevention dose is not taken daily as opposed to the PrEP pill. 

The world observes world aids day on Thursday, Aids is the final stage of the HIV infection. There is still no cure for the virus. Treatment, prevention and education remain some of the effective ways in fighting the disease for those not abstaining. Another prevention method is the post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) pill taken within 72 hours in emergency situations when the person has been exposed to the virus.

