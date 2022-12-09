South Africa

Motorists urged to ensure vehicles are roadworthy before travelling during the festive season

09 December 2022 - 19:50
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Road Traffic Management Corporation has urged motorists to ensure their vehicles are in roadworthy condition before embarking on travel during the festive season.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation has urged motorists to ensure their vehicles are in roadworthy condition before embarking on travel during the festive season.
Image: Masi Losi

Law enforcement officers will not hesitate to discontinue and even impound unroadworthy vehicles, including those with cracked windscreens.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) issued this warning on Friday as it urged motorists to ensure vehicles are roadworthy and licensed before embarking on travel during the festive season.

“The impoundment of a vehicle will cause great inconvenience to travelling motorists as they will have to fix the vehicle at extra costs and have the vehicle taken for roadworthy tests before it is allowed on the road again.

“This will be in addition to traffic fines and impoundment fees,” RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said.

The RTMC said law enforcement operations clamping down on unroadworthy vehicles were starting to yield the desired results.

Traffic officers were paying attention to roadworthiness and overloading .

It said the National Traffic Police,  deployed on the N2 Pongola and N3 Pietermaritzburg route, had inspected about 1,900 vehicles between November 11 and December 5 .

Traffic police issued 1,399 traffic fines while 17 truck drivers were arrested for various offences including drunk driving, reckless and negligent driving and fraud.

The RTMC said vehicle defects which had been identified as contributing to fatal crashes on the roads were defective breaks, worn tyres and defective lights.

“With heavy rainfalls predicted for this period, it is important to ensure that wipers are in a perfect state as they affect visibility on rainy days.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Law enforcement visibility is one part of Gauteng’s festive season safety plan

The Gauteng community safety department says there will be targeted law-enforcement interventions aimed at maintaining high visibility on critical ...
News
2 days ago

R60m vehicle licence fee dumping case postponed until February

In 2018 and 2019, the suspects allegedly manipulated the eNatis system to help motor vehicle owners avoid payment of vehicle licence fees and ...
News
2 days ago

Traffic officer fails to set aside dismissal after taking R200 bribe

A former Mpumalanga traffic officer dismissed for allegedly accepting a R200 bribe has failed to challenge his dismissal at the Commission for ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brutus Malada’s ‘fiancée’ shocked after he ties the knot with Joburg mayor Mpho ... South Africa
  2. R60m vehicle licence fee dumping case postponed until February Consumer Live
  3. Khekhe moved out of C-Max after a threat of court action South Africa
  4. ‘I did what every South African should’: man who stood up for pal ‘denied ... News
  5. ‘Nothing suggested she would kill herself’: Malema shocked by celebrity makeup ... South Africa

Latest Videos

e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail
WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...