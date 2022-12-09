South Africa

‘Water challenges’ in some towns as stage 6 load-shedding takes toll on infrastructure

09 December 2022 - 12:03 By TIMESLIVE
Tankers are providing water in Dysselsdorp, near Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape. Stock photo.
Tankers are providing water in Dysselsdorp, near Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/vladimirsemenov

Municipalities are urging residents to use water sparingly as stage 6 load-shedding starts taking a toll on infrastructure and the provision of services in some areas where water resources are already stretched in the Western Cape.

“Dysselsdorp, we urgently need your help to avert a water crisis. Due to level-6 load-shedding, pumps cannot get enough water into the reservoir quickly to provide water to you. We urgently ask that you limit your water consumption to absolute necessary use,” was the call made to residents on Thursday by Oudtshoorn mayor Chris Macpherson.

The provincial government confirmed municipalities had also raised concerns about the increased cost of diesel to keep backup generators running for longer.

“The costs associated with load-shedding keep piling up. We are concerned about water reservoirs that cannot fill sufficiently with subsequent pipe bursts due to uneven pressure in the pipe networks when normal levels are restored,” said local government, environmental affairs and development planning minister Anton Bredell.

“Sewerage systems are designed for a constant flow of water, and interruptions due to load-shedding can cause blockages and spills.

Concern about toll of stage 6 blackouts on water, sewerage infrastructure

The performance of critical infrastructure such as municipal water and sewerage systems is being closely monitored in the Western Cape after the ...
News
2 days ago

“With the increased severity of power cuts, the department is aware of water challenges in Kannaland. The Garden Route district municipality is supporting Oudtshoorn municipality with water tankers in Ladysmith and Dysselsdorp. The Matzikama and Swartland municipalities have also reported technical issues with their water and sewerage systems, and the department is engaging them on these issues.”

Load-shedding was also having a knock-on effect on services provided by the department of social development, such as the provision of food and security at gender-based violence shelters and the department’s offices.

