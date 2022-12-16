South Africa

Stage 6 load-shedding returns

16 December 2022 - 09:02 By TimesLIVE
Eskom wants the public to 'exercise patience and tolerance during this difficult period'. Stock photo.
Eskom wants the public to 'exercise patience and tolerance during this difficult period'. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Excessive use of diesel and the loss of generation units overnight has led to the implementation of stage 6 load-shedding, Eskom said on Friday.

Load-shedding was reduced to stage 4 on Thursday and was due to remain at this level until Sunday morning, after which an improvement to stage 3 was expected.

However, the situation has since deteriorated.

The higher stage of power cuts, Eskom said, “was necessary due to the failure of eight generating units overnight and the excessive reliance on open-cycle gas turbines and pumped storage generation that is rapidly depleting these reserves”.

The country will be at stage 6 until further notice.

In a subsequent update, Eskom said: “The inability to pump water overnight at the pumped storage schemes and the low diesel levels have resulted in critically low emergency reserves which needs to be conserved.”

Since Thursday afternoon breakdowns of a unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Tutuka, Kriel, Lethabo and Camden power stations occurred, as well as two units at Kendal Power Station. In addition, the delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha, Matla, Camden and Hendrina has contributed to capacity constraints.

"Regrettably, no units were returned to service in the past 24 hours. We currently have 8,023MW on planned maintenance, while another 16,672MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

"Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity and to exercise patience and tolerance during this difficult period."

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

The original 15% has now gone up — here's why Eskom wants to hike prices by 32% in 2023

South Africans could face another cost-of-living shock after Eskom proposed to increase electricity prices by 32% in 2023.
News
2 days ago

#FedUpWithLoadShedding: Frustration with Eskom continues to brew

As MPs, who are mostly excluded from the struggles of power cuts, voted on the Phala Phala report in parliament on Tuesday, average South Africans ...
News
2 days ago

Stats SA considers adding self-generated power to data set

South Africa’s statistics agency is considering including self-generated power in its monthly electricity generation data as more households and ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person World
  2. Bridge collapse forces closure of road linking Joburg with Krugersdorp, and ... South Africa
  3. No regrets, says Dlamini-Zuma after defying ANC’s orders News
  4. 'I declared the cash when I landed in South Africa': Sudanese mogul on Phala ... South Africa
  5. POLL | Should ‘Please Call Me’ guy Nkosana Makate have taken the R47m or keep ... South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...