Sorry people, but there will be load-shedding on New Year's Eve after all

31 December 2022 - 15:19 By TImesLIVE
If you thought your New Year's Eve party was going to be a festival of fireworks and lights that looked like the Sydney Harbour Bridge, think again.
Image: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

After announcing there would be no load-shedding on New Year's Eve, Eskom says it is necessary to implement stage 2 from 4pm on Saturday.

The power utility said due to the breakdown of five generating units since Friday afternoon, it is no longer possible to suspend load-shedding at 4pm, with stage 2 continuing until further notice.

