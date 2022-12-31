After announcing there would be no load-shedding on New Year's Eve, Eskom says it is necessary to implement stage 2 from 4pm on Saturday.
The power utility said due to the breakdown of five generating units since Friday afternoon, it is no longer possible to suspend load-shedding at 4pm, with stage 2 continuing until further notice.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Sorry people, but there will be load-shedding on New Year's Eve after all
Image: Jaimi Joy/Reuters
After announcing there would be no load-shedding on New Year's Eve, Eskom says it is necessary to implement stage 2 from 4pm on Saturday.
The power utility said due to the breakdown of five generating units since Friday afternoon, it is no longer possible to suspend load-shedding at 4pm, with stage 2 continuing until further notice.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
200 soldiers deployed to protect Eskom assets: SANDF
Load-shedding to be suspended on New Year's Eve
Billionaire says South African grid too weak for green energy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos