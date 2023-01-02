South Africa

WATCH | A year since parliament fire, Zandile Mafe back in court in January

03 January 2023 - 06:00 By Tanya Steenkamp

It’s been a year since the devastating fire ripped through the National Assembly wing of parliament and caused billions of rand in damages.

At the centre of the blaze stands arson-accused Zandile Mafe.

The 50-year-old was found on parliament's premises on the day of the fire. He reportedly often slept on the streets when he couldn’t afford transport costs to his shack in Khayelitsha.

Mafe has proven to be a baffling figure who has made bold statements about his alleged friendship with former Afrikaner nationalist leader Eugene Terre'Blanche and has, on more than one occasion, refused to appear in court unless his demands were met.

In August this year, Mafe refused to leave his holding cell and said he was on a hunger strike. Two weeks later he refused to leave his cell at Pollsmoor prison, demanding comforts such as a kettle, TV and certain hygiene products.

Mafe’s lawyer Luvuyo Godla said at the time: “I do not think he knows the repercussions and implications of what he is doing, but as a legal representative I need to alert him to those things.

“I would not assume he disrespects the court. Maybe it’s [the refusal to leave his cell] a way of expressing himself,” he added.

The state has questioned Mafe’s mental condition numerous times.

At his last appearance in November, Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “We might go back to that application we made at the lower courts for him to be sent for observation. And they said they are considering our application. They will be able to tell the court on the day whether their client agrees to that.”

Government has not made progress regarding reconstruction of the damaged sections of the buildings, but finance minister Enoch Godongwana set aside R2bn for rebuilding in October in the medium-term budget policy statement.

It is not clear when the rebuild will get under way but indications are that MPs will spend 2023 without a formal legislative home from which to work.

Mafe’s case will resume on January 27 .

TimesLIVE

