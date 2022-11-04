Mafe is charged with setting the fire that ravaged a parliamentary building in January this year. He is charged with arson, terrorism and housebreaking.
He refused to appear in court on two previous occasions. In August, he lay on the ground of his holding cell and refused to leave. A month later he wouldn’t leave Pollsmoor Prison until he had received certain comforts, such as a kettle and sanitary products.
Mafe’s lawyer Luvuyo Godla said these issues had been resolved and Mafe was now satisfied and happy to appear in court.
The case will resume on January 27.
WATCH | NPA wants parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe evaluated, again
Arson accused Zandile Mafe made a brief appearance at the Cape Town high court on Friday, where his case was postponed to January. His defence said they needed more time to go through documents provided by the state with their client.
The state brought up the issue that Mafe may need mental evaluation, a matter that has been brought up numerous times before.
In January, the state previously requested a mental evaluation of Mafe and he was sent to Valkenberg hospital, where he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. However, Western Cape judge president John Hlophe said Mafe should be released from the facility since the order was made unlawfully.
