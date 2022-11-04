South Africa

WATCH | NPA wants parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe evaluated, again

04 November 2022 - 14:30 By TANYA STEENKAMP

Arson accused Zandile Mafe made a brief appearance at the Cape Town high court on Friday, where his case was postponed to January. His defence said they needed more time to go through documents provided by the state with their client.

The state brought up the issue that Mafe may need mental evaluation, a matter that has been brought up numerous times before.

In January, the state previously requested a mental evaluation of Mafe and he was sent to Valkenberg hospital, where he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. However, Western Cape judge president John Hlophe said Mafe should be released from the facility since the order was made unlawfully.

Mafe is charged with setting the fire that ravaged a parliamentary building in January this year. He is charged with arson, terrorism and housebreaking.

He refused to appear in court on two previous occasions. In August, he lay on the ground of his holding cell and refused to leave. A month later he wouldn’t leave Pollsmoor Prison until he had received certain comforts, such as a kettle and sanitary products.

Mafe’s lawyer Luvuyo Godla said these issues had been resolved and Mafe was now satisfied and happy to appear in court.

The case will resume on January 27. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Parliament suspends Baby Tyawa as it launches probe into January inferno

Ten months since the inferno raged through parliament and the institution has not conducted its own investigation into the incident
News
1 week ago

Funds to fix burnt parliament will not be managed by public works department

Funds to restore parliament buildings gutted by fire earlier this year will be paid directly to the legislature and not to the department of public ...
Politics
1 week ago

Ten months on, parliament has not investigated cause of devastating fire

Ten months after an inferno raged through parliament, the institution has not conducted its own investigation into how the incident happened and how ...
News
1 week ago

'No kettle, no court’: parliament 'arsonist' Zandile Mafe refuses to appear before judge

Zandile Mafe has refused to appear in court for a second time after being denied a kettle in his prison cell.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Saudis fined R2m, ordered to leave SA after illegally harvesting plants South Africa
  2. Durban doctor warns of possible sixth wave after spike in Covid-19 cases South Africa
  3. WATCH | Dashcam footage of N3 crash shows truck slam into vehicles South Africa
  4. Waiter, there's a snake on your stoep South Africa
  5. Office of public protector's enormous legal bills revealed South Africa

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa