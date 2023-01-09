South Africa

Maselspoort ‘racism’ incident an embarrassment to government: Sisulu

09 January 2023 - 16:45
A still from video footage of the Maselspoort incident.
Image: Screengrab

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the racial incident that occurred at Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre near Bloemfontein on Christmas Day was an embarrassment to the government.

“This has tarnished tourism in the country,” she said on Monday. 

Sisulu expressed her disappointment at how the resort had, until now, not  condemned the “bullish” and racist behaviour of its patrons.

On Saturday, Sisulu met with  Brian Nakedi, his wife and sons, who were victims of the incident, to apologise on behalf of the government.

“I am sorry that during our leadership your family experienced such discrimination. We apologise that we as the government couldn’t protect you from such people,” she said.

‘Racists’ are destroying their children’s futures: Maselspoort victim’s father speaks

The youngsters who were attacked are severely traumatised and undergoing therapy, says the older boy's mother.
News
1 week ago
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu visited the Nakedi family after the racial incident at the Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre near Bloemfontein.
Image: Trevor Samson

She also offered psychological help to the family.

Nakedi thanked the government for all the assistance and also highlighted that it was the second time his family had experienced racism at the resort.

“In 2017 we experienced a similar incident, but my children were too young to fight back then. We kept it to ourselves. When it happened again, my sons were much older and stood up for themselves,” he said.

Sisulu said the tourism industry was central to economic growth and development and should be nurtured in such a way that it knows no discrimination.

“It is an industry that must be deracialised, including its ownership.”

“Tourism provides us with an immediate communication platform to sell to the world the beautiful nation we are and our commitment to become a prosperous destination full of offerings for the visitors.”

She encouraged South Africans to take advantage of the diverse tourism products, assets and offerings including the rich history of different spaces to foster national unity, cohesion and to reject the stereotypes and practices that sought to deny anyone enjoyment of the country.

“No racial group should take advantage of the industry to discriminate and act violently against any other racial group,” she said.

Two weeks ago, a video clip shared on social media captured part of the incident at the resort, where two boys were allegedly racially abused.

It depicted white men ordering a black teenager out of the water, then hitting or shoving him back in, grabbing a child by the throat and pulling his hair as the fracas escalated.

One man was also seen holding a youngster under the water. Three suspects were subsequently arrested.

Jacobus Claasen, 48, who faces charges of attempted murder, assault and crimen injuria, was released on bail of R20,000 at the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court. The other two co-accused Johan Nel, 33, and Jan Stephanus van der Westhuizen, 47, face assault charges and were released on a warning. All three will appear again in court later this month.

TimesLIVE

