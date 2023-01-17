Political parties, unionists and civil society bodies have sent a letter of demands to the two in an attempt to halt rolling blackouts. However, the demands are also much wider in scope.
McKaiser aims to explain who the litigants are and what they are demanding. He also offers a view on the politics at play, ending with commentary on whether this lawfare could succeed.
To listen to previous episodes, go here.
PODCAST | EXPLAINED: Unpacking the legal challenge against public enterprises and Eskom
Image: Brandan Reynolds
TimesLIVE contributor and analyst Eusebius McKaiser examines the legal action being initiated against the department of public enterprises and Eskom in this explainer.
