South Africa

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | EXPLAINED: Unpacking the legal challenge against public enterprises and Eskom

17 January 2023 - 14:36
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
South Africa is being pushed to 'breaking point' by Eskom.
South Africa is being pushed to 'breaking point' by Eskom.
Image: Brandan Reynolds

TimesLIVE contributor and analyst Eusebius McKaiser examines the legal action being initiated against the department of public enterprises and Eskom in this explainer.

LISTEN HERE: 

Political parties, unionists and civil society bodies have sent a letter of demands to the two in an attempt to halt rolling blackouts. However, the demands are also much wider in scope.

McKaiser aims to explain who the litigants are and what they are demanding. He also offers a view on the politics at play, ending with commentary on whether this lawfare could succeed.

To listen to previous episodes, go here.

Subscribe for future episodes: iono.fmSpotifyGoogle PlayApple PodcastsPlayer.fmPocket Cast

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

PODCAST | Bonang Mohale: 'ANC can’t run a conference and can’t fix the state'

Business Unity South Africa president Bonang Mohale joins Eusebius McKaiser to discuss his recent opinion piece in which he argued the ANC cannot ...
Politics
1 week ago

PODCAST | 'I'm married to an Indian woman so I'm not racist'

In this edition of 'Eusebius on TimesLIVE', Eusebius McKaiser is joined by founding CEO of Diversi-T Terry Oakley-Smith to examine antiracism issues.
Ideas
1 week ago

LISTEN | Decriminalisation of sex work will keep sex workers safe: NGO

If sex work is decriminalised, it will be possible for brothels to be monitored and regulated and ultimately lead to the safety of sex workers, ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | Ramaphosa's political report embellishes reality

In this short audio analysis, TimesLIVE contributor and analyst Eusebius McKaiser summarises what President Cyril Ramaphosa set out to achieve in his ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Roads blocked in Boksburg due to electricity protest South Africa
  2. Matric exam cheats' results blocked News
  3. Eskom can be fixed within the next 6 to 12 months, claims Mantashe South Africa
  4. Rolling blackouts and electricity hikes fuels calls for a national shutdown South Africa
  5. Now we are the bosses, say ANC comeback kids Politics

Latest Videos

We need to dig deeper into Eskom's operational challenges: Godongwana
Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle