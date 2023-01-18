South Africa

‘I’m surprised by the results’ — Saheti’s top achiever

18 January 2023 - 09:02
Saheti top achiever Hannah Hill.
Saheti top achiever Hannah Hill.
Image: Supplied

The 2022 top achievers from Bedfordview’s Saheti School are gearing up for bright futures in medicine and other disciplines.

Hannah Hill is Saheti’s top candidate. She achieved the highest average of 95% and full house distinctions in 11 subjects. In 10 subjects she achieved  90% and higher.

Her mother Fatima Vawda said she was elated about her results.

“We are overwhelmed and so blessed and rewarded by this bright and beautiful girl. She is extremely dedicated and a hard worker. She balanced her health and ate well, made sure she took time off to exercise and listen to music while maintaining her discipline.  She achieved the right balance through matric. She had a seamless year.

“The world is incredibly competitive. Whatever she chooses she will be successful. She will study medicine at Wits University next month. She’s an all-rounder who was also deputy head girl and was in a choir,” Vawda said.

Hill has been named an outstanding achiever by the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) ranking within the top 5% of candidates nationally in six or more subjects. She was also ranked within the top 1% nationally in Afrikaans, English, information technology, life orientation, physical sciences and further studies: English.

Saheti’s class of 2022 achieved 276 distinctions.

The top eight achievers each clocked a “full house” of seven distinctions. Of these, four pupils received eight and nine distinctions and three received 10 and 11 distinctions. 

An impressive 87% of the 78 matriculants earned distinctions, while 99% achieved a Bachelor's degree pass.

“I have always been aware of the school’s reputation for outstanding academics, and having recently joined Saheti, I am exceptionally proud to be associated with this dynamic community. The determination and consistent effort of our matriculants is demonstrated in these outstanding results,” said Morag Rees, Saheti executive head.

Ivan Chen jointly achieved the second highest average.
Ivan Chen jointly achieved the second highest average.
Image: Supplied

“Congratulations. Thank you to our expert teachers and invested parents for their invaluable partnership. I know our matric class of 2022 will continue to make us proud in the future.”

Ivan Chen achieved the second highest average, 90%, and 10 distinctions.

“I’m very surprised with the results. It’s quite an accomplishment for myself. There were a few challenges. The hardest were lack of motivation and procrastinating. Sometimes when I was studying during load- shedding I would be demotivated.

“I have seen great results from my peers. I want to be a software developer. I have applied at all the major universities.

“My family has been a great support,” Chen said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Dainfern College celebrates its class of 2022

The Dainfern College matric class of 2022 achieved remarkable results for both Independent Examinations Board and Cambridge A level, achieving a 100% ...
News
1 hour ago

Some of the Joburg independent schools that excelled in 2022

A number of independent schools in Johannesburg whose pupils wrote matric exams under the Independent Examinations Board recorded exceptional results.
News
2 hours ago

IEB matric class of 2022 obtains 98.42% pass

At least 89.32% of the cohort attained entry to degree study at university while 7.52% passed with a diploma and 1.57% with a higher certificate
News
9 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Roads blocked in Boksburg due to electricity protest South Africa
  2. Eskom can be fixed within the next 6 to 12 months, claims Mantashe South Africa
  3. ‘Voetsek!’: woman recalls chasing away tiger after it mauled her neighbour News
  4. Female tiger on the loose south of Johannesburg South Africa
  5. Matric exam cheats' results blocked News

Latest Videos

Tiger attack victim speaks from hospital bed
We need to dig deeper into Eskom's operational challenges: Godongwana