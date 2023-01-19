POLL | Is it uncool for men to use reward cards to save money?
A video taking a jab at men for using a smart shopper card has thrown the debate regarding the set of expectations for men into the spotlight.
A TikTok content creator, in a now-viral video, joked that she found men who use a smart shopper card to do groceries “embarrassing”.
“Am I the only person who finds it embarrassing when a guy has a smart shopper card? Imagine now I am at Pick n Pay with my boyfriend and before he pays, he takes out a Smart Shopper card ... that's so embarrassing,” she said, laughing.
Pick n Pay Smart Shopper is a loyalty programme that rewards customers for shopping at the store.
Retail group Pick n Pay clapped back with a cheeky reply, saying not having a Smart Shopper card and paying the full price was a “red flag”.
“Imagine your boyfriend not being smart, not having a Smart Shopper card and paying full price. How embarrassing,” said the retail group.
Taking a dig at the content creator's comments, Pick n Pay said it would reward “smart boyfriends” with R500 in smart shopper points.
“If you’re a smart boyfriend, comment below and you could win R500 in Smart Shopper points. 10 smart boyfriends stand a chance to win R500 in Smart Shopper points each! Let's go.”
Men using Smart Shopper cards
TimesLIVE previously reported that men are more interested in status rewards compared to women, who are into free gifts‚ unexpected rewards and instant discounts at the till.
On average, women belong to 6.2 loyalty programmes and men 4.5.
Loyalty consultancy Truth said men are more likely to go for “show off”‚ ego-stroking‚ preferential service-type loyalty benefits‚ the kind linked to tier-based loyalty programmes favoured by the travel and banking sectors.
“Men at a board meeting will volunteer that they’re on eBucks level 5 or Discovery Diamond‚” she said‚ “whereas women are less likely to do that.”
