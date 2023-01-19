POLL | Is it uncool for men to use reward cards to save money?

A video taking a jab at men for using a smart shopper card has thrown the debate regarding the set of expectations for men into the spotlight.

A TikTok content creator, in a now-viral video, joked that she found men who use a smart shopper card to do groceries “embarrassing”.

“Am I the only person who finds it embarrassing when a guy has a smart shopper card? Imagine now I am at Pick n Pay with my boyfriend and before he pays, he takes out a Smart Shopper card ... that's so embarrassing,” she said, laughing.

Pick n Pay Smart Shopper is a loyalty programme that rewards customers for shopping at the store.