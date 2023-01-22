South Africa

Stage 3, 2, 1 and then 4 on Monday

22 January 2023 - 15:30 By TIMESLIVE
Eskom says it will implement stage 3 load-shedding from 4pm on Sunday.
Eskom says it will implement stage 3 load-shedding from 4pm on Sunday.
Image: 123RF/madamlead

Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday, when it will switch to stage 2 until 4pm. 

Eskom said on Monday afternoon, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday and then evening load-shedding will then be reduced to stage 3 daily from Tuesday until further notice.

On Sunday, Eskom top bosses, including board chair Mpho Mkwana and outgoing CEO Andre de Ruyter, spelt out the current challenges facing the power utility.

Eskom said six generating units are expected to return to service during the week, which will enable it to maintain load-shedding at the lower stages in this period.

“There is considerable risk to this outlook, however, as the coal plant is highly unreliable and unpredictable. Should further significant breakdowns occur, Eskom would be required to change the stage of load-shedding at short notice.”

During a media briefing on Sunday morning, Eskom said the public should be prepared for permanent load-shedding between the stages of 2 and 3 to allow it time to address maintenance issues.

TimesLIVE

Stage 2 and 3 load-shedding to become a permanent fixture for next 2 years, says Eskom

South Africans should brace for permanent stage 2 and 3 load-shedding for the next two years.
News
8 hours ago

Disconnection for not paying power bill in Empangeni took Eskom by 'surprise'

The disconnection of Eskom’s offices in Empangeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast took the power utility by “surprise”.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Cape Town woman attacked by pit bull in a serious condition South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Owner of Sheba the tiger opens up about escape South Africa
  3. Jewel on KZN coast loses tourism sparkle News
  4. 'My daughter gives her all,' says proud KZN mom of matric top scorer South Africa
  5. Eskom crisis: No new quick fix News

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials