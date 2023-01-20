South Africa

Disconnection for not paying power bill in Empangeni took Eskom by 'surprise'

20 January 2023 - 09:02
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Eskom owes the City of uMhlathuze almost R500,000. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123ucas

The disconnection of Eskom’s offices in Empangeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast took the power utility by “surprise”.

Eskom said on Friday GM Agnes Mlambo only learnt of the arrears account a few hours before the uMhlathuze municipality disconnected the Eskom office due to nonpayment of its electricity bill on Thursday.

“I advocate the payment of services rendered, be they at a personal or organisational level. It was with dismay that I received the message that Eskom was in arrears with the City of uMhlathuze.

“Eskom fully supports credit control measures and the disconnection of defaulting entities, as it has experienced the consequences of nonpayment for its services by defaulting municipalities and customers. Therefore Eskom commits to fulfil its financial obligations for services it consumes,” said Mlambo.

The power utility said preliminary reconciliation showed the Eskom sites disconnected were paid up, “which is regrettable, as these sites were also disconnected without receiving the requisite notice”.

“Eskom is in discussion with the municipality to determine the amount owed at other sites and payment will be effected as soon as that process is complete.”

TimesLIVE

