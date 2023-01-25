South Africa

Dunlop offers container workshops to 48 kasi entrepreneurs — here’s how you can apply

25 January 2023 - 13:56
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Dunlop's Business in a Box.
Image: supplied

As South Africa battles an unemployment crisis, tyre manufacturer Dunlop is offering township entrepreneurs an opportunity to enhance their businesses.

Dunlop will supply workshop containers to 48 contractors through its Dunlop Business in a Box programme.

The cleverly-designed 12-metre container includes a reception area, workshop with tyre changing equipment and storage facility stocked with tyres.

The workshops can offer services such as tyre fitment, repairs, wheel balancing, wheel rotation, battery sales, testing and recharging and spares.

“Our Business in a Box is a plug-and-play solution for informal tyre businesses often trading from makeshift facilities to be transformed into Dunlop-branded fitment centres. Our gold package, with a fully fitted 12m container, gives entrepreneurs everything they need to run their tyre business and offer much-needed services in their area,” Dunlop said.

The company has more than 80 branded container stores employing about 400 people.

“We help dealers take their business to the next level, from entry-level enterprises serving the man-in-the-street to fully-fledged businesses that can support the taxi industry and government departments.”

HOW DO I APPLY?

You can apply on Dunlop's website here.

To apply you must be a South African citizen 18 years or older, have a registered business, police clearance, a valid tax clearance certificate and be VAT registered.

You must have a business bank account, a comprehensive business plan and suitable premises with proof of electricity connection from Eskom or your municipality.

If successful, you will be linked with recommended funders to apply for funding of the Business in a Box.

Those who secure funding will receive training and support to comply with legal and regulatory requirements.

TimesLIVE

