Five people killed in two KZN shootings

Police are searching for three armed men who shot and killed five people in two separate incidents in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday afternoon.
According to police, the suspects stormed into a vehicle workshop in Mariannhill and shot the owner and two other people.
The owner and one other person were declared dead at the scene. The third victim was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said.
The same suspects reportedly went to another vehicle workshop two streets away from the first crime scene.
“[They] shot and killed the owner and two other people who were working at the workshop,” Netshiunda said.
Three of the deceased victims were aged in their 50s and the other two are reported to be in their late 30s.
“Though the motive of the killings is yet to be established, nothing was reported stolen during the shootings,” said Netshiunda.
