South Africa

Eskom to reduce load-shedding to stage 1 on Sunday

11 March 2023 - 12:15 By TImesLIVE
From 5am to 4pm on Sunday, Eskom will implement stage 1 load-shedding.
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree

Eskom says stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented on Sunday morning.

This after it reduced outages from stage 4 to stage 3 at the weekend.

Stage 3 will remain in place until 5am on Sunday, after which stage 1 will be implemented until 4pm. Thereafter, it will revert to stage 3, the power utility said on Twitter on Saturday.

