Cape Town’s safety and security MMC JP Smith said a small group of protesters had gathered on the road where the attack occurred.
“Police and metro police held the line and pushed the protesters back into Nyanga,” said Smith.
In Mowbray Smith said police fired teargas to disperse a group of around 100 protesters.
“Yesterday saw two failed attempts with petrol bombs thrown at MyCiti busses. The flames were extinguished with only smoke damage. Police forensics gathered evidence,” said Smith.
He said there were several attempts to burn rubbish in Khayelitsha.
“On arrival of our services, debris was extinguished and removed. There was no sign of protesters.
“Before midnight, a small group of protesters gathered in Parklands and tried to intimidate fuel stations in area. Private security and police responded. One EFF supporter was arrested. Nine EFF supporters retreated into a security complex and hid. Private security is monitoring the residence.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
SABC news crew attacked in Nyanga
Image: Veli Nhlapo
An SABC news crew has come under attack in Cape Town.
The incident reportedly happened in the early hours on Monday on the N2 near Borcherds Quarry in Nyanga.
The crew was collecting visuals of the national shutdown when two men allegedly approached their vehicle and hit the car with an object.
A crew member seated in the front of the vehicle was struck on the head with the object.
He has been hospitalised.
Cape Town’s safety and security MMC JP Smith said a small group of protesters had gathered on the road where the attack occurred.
“Police and metro police held the line and pushed the protesters back into Nyanga,” said Smith.
In Mowbray Smith said police fired teargas to disperse a group of around 100 protesters.
“Yesterday saw two failed attempts with petrol bombs thrown at MyCiti busses. The flames were extinguished with only smoke damage. Police forensics gathered evidence,” said Smith.
He said there were several attempts to burn rubbish in Khayelitsha.
“On arrival of our services, debris was extinguished and removed. There was no sign of protesters.
“Before midnight, a small group of protesters gathered in Parklands and tried to intimidate fuel stations in area. Private security and police responded. One EFF supporter was arrested. Nine EFF supporters retreated into a security complex and hid. Private security is monitoring the residence.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
The Western Cape is ready for you: Alan Winde on EFF's planned shutdown
A victory over vigilantes posing as politicians: Steenhuisen on EFF shutdown judgment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos