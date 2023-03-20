South Africa

WATCH | Police make arrests in Braamfontein on eve of national shutdown

20 March 2023 - 06:04 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

Footage shows police arresting people on the streets of Braamfontein in Johannesburg on Sunday night.

Law enforcement officials were seen clearing roads of bricks and rubble after the arrests. Teargas was fired

It is unclear if the disruption was in relation to the EFF’s national shutdown protests on Monday.

TimesLIVE

