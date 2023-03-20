Footage shows police arresting people on the streets of Braamfontein in Johannesburg on Sunday night.
Law enforcement officials were seen clearing roads of bricks and rubble after the arrests. Teargas was fired
It is unclear if the disruption was in relation to the EFF’s national shutdown protests on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Police make arrests in Braamfontein on eve of national shutdown
Footage shows police arresting people on the streets of Braamfontein in Johannesburg on Sunday night.
Law enforcement officials were seen clearing roads of bricks and rubble after the arrests. Teargas was fired
It is unclear if the disruption was in relation to the EFF’s national shutdown protests on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
EFF 'NATIONAL SHUTDOWN' UPDATES | ‘The fear of the EFF protest has brought the country to a standstill’: Gayton McKenzie
National police commissioner Fanie Masemola says passengers will be safe at OR Tambo Airport on Monday
'Business as usual' at Mangosuthu University of Technology on Monday
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos