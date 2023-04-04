South Africa

What happened to house where Oscar Pistorius shot Reeva Steenkamp?

04 April 2023 - 13:27
Oscar Pistorius's former house in Silver Woods Estate.
Oscar Pistorius's former house in Silver Woods Estate.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

The house in which former Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013 is under investor ownership and being rented out.

The four-bedroom luxury Silver Woods Estate property was sold a year after the fatal shooting to mining consultant Louwtjie Louwrens for R4.5m. An estate agent involved in the sale confirmed this week that Louwrens has tenants in the home.

Listings on property websites show rentals in the affluent Pretoria estate range from R20,000 a month. One of the priciest requires R65,000 monthly.

Pistorius was jailed for culpable homicide in 2016, initially for six years. However, the sentence was increased to 13 years after the Supreme Court of Appeal found him guilty of murder, arguing he should have foreseen the possibility of killing someone when he fired the shots.

His bid for parole was denied last week. He will be granted a new hearing in August 2024.

TimesLIVE

