Foreign national found in possession of hand grenades

An undocumented foreign national was found in possession of 14 hand grenades when he was searched in Klerksdorp, North West, at the weekend.
On Saturday morning, a public order policing (POP) officer received information about a man in possession of explosives in Extension 7 in Khuma location near Stilfontein.
The officer found the suspect, 38, on the corner of Marumole and Lekoma streets.
He was searched and found with 14 hand grenades (Mk2) in his possession, said police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh.
“As a result, the suspect was immediately arrested for unlawfully being in possession of explosives, thus contravening section 128 of the Explosives Act,” she said.
Further investigation revealed the suspect is an undocumented person and was further charged with contravening the Immigration Act.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Stilfontein magistrate's court on Monday. The investigation will be led by the Hawks.
“The provincial commissioner of North West, Lt-Gen Sello Kwena, congratulated the member for his speedy reaction and bravery. He also thanked the community for being the ears and eyes of the police and said their positive response averted a tragedy,” said Myburgh.
