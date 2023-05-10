The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has joined the outcry against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s decision to appeal last week’s high court decision on load-shedding, saying it was a “reckless decision”.
Numsa joins outcry against decision to appeal court ruling on load-shedding
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has joined the outcry against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s decision to appeal last week’s high court decision on load-shedding, saying it was a “reckless decision”.
On Monday, Gordhan said his department would file an urgent appeal against a Pretoria high court order for government to ensure public hospitals, clinics, schools and police stations are shielded from load-shedding.
The interim order, handed down on Friday, and which must be implemented within 60 days, states the minister “shall take all reasonable steps ... to ensure there shall be sufficient supply or generation of electricity to prevent any interruption of supply as a result of load-shedding”.
The judgment came after an application brought by 19 organisations, including opposition parties, NGOs and individuals. Numsa is one of the applicants.
The union in a statement released on Wednesday said it rejected “the immoral appeal by the government”.
“It is time for the entire country to reject the incompetence and callousness of the national government, which has placed the collective being and future of the country in jeopardy.”
Numsa said the judgment did no more than require the state to meet its constitutional duty to ensure access to health care, security and education.
“Now the state has elected not to comply, but instead, it is going to waste taxpayers money on frivolous appeals.
“If there are any more deaths, as a result of this ruling, or if children are denied education, and crimes are unsolved, it will be because of the selfish actions of minister Gordhan and the ANC led-government,” the union said.
