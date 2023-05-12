He said that as of Friday morning, Eskom's generation fleet had experienced unplanned outages amounted to 18,000MW.
TimesLIVE
‘Highly unlikely’: Ramokgopa moves to allay fears of a 'total blackout'
Image: GCIS
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has once again moved to allay fears of a total grid collapse amid worsening stages of load-shedding, insisting that is “highly unlikely”.
The minister made these remarks at a briefing aimed at providing more updates on the implementation of the energy action plan.
The first briefing was held last week Friday when Ramokgopa revealed that Eskom would spend about R30bn in the current financial year as it tries to lessen the severity of load-shedding.
Speaking at Friday's briefing, the minister explained why a blackout was unlikely.
‘More than 850,000 jobs will be lost as a result of load-shedding’, says Ramokgopa
“Load-shedding is an instrument meant to protect the grid so that we don't have issues of low or high frequency. Low frequency is when demand far exceeds supply and high is frequency when supply far exceeds demand.
“So I want to give assurance to the country, and will not tire to doing it. It is highly, highly unlikely that we're going to get to a situation of a blackout. That's because the system operator maintains about 2,200 or so megawatts of reserve margin that is essentially meant to protect the grid. So that person will not take an instruction from the minister, any minister, and [even] including the president,” he said.
Ramokgopa said the ministry had “generated the best and worst case scenarios” when it came to load-shedding and measures were in place to deal with either one.
“And, yes, the worst case scenario will go beyond even stage 6. I mean it's obvious that when your unplanned capability loss factor goes beyond up and you're reaching levels of peak demand that far exceed what your projections are, and generation is significantly lower than demand, you'll reach stages that are higher than what has become the norm,” he said.
The minister gave an update on the unplanned outages and how they have significantly contributed to stage 6 load-shedding this week.
