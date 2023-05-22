South Africa

WATCH | Gang robs jewellery store at Durban mall

22 May 2023 - 11:39 By LWAZI HLANGU
Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for at least 10 armed men who robbed a jewellery store at The Pavilion shopping mall in Durban on Sunday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda told TimesLIVE the men stormed the store at the Westville-based mall and made off with items worth an undisclosed value.

Footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media platforms. 

“It is alleged that at least 10 suspects stormed into a store just before 6pm on Sunday and ordered the staff to the kitchen after showing them a gun. 

“The suspects allegedly smashed the glass counter and shelves to gain access to the jewellery,” said Netshiunda.

Police are investigating a case of business robbery.

