GP government launches clinic for historically marginalised population

The Gauteng department of health and wellness has launched a clinic specifically focusing on providing services to homeless people, sex workers, drug addicts, transgender women and men who sleep with other men.
The Skinner Clinic, which is a centre of excellence, is focused on the key population and was officially launched by Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko in Gezina, near Arcadia in Tshwane on Tuesday.
It is the third of its kind in the province to be opened for free services following two others - one in Vosloorus and the other in West Rand.
The aim of the clinic is to provide tailor-made health services to the key population who constantly face rejection and stigma when trying to access public health facilities. These groups are deemed to be at higher risk for transmission of HIV and STIs than the general population due to structural, socio-cultural and behavioural factors.
"One of the notable strengths of this centre lies in its commitment to confidentiality and non-discrimination. For key populations, who often face stigma and discrimination in society, finding a safe and welcoming healthcare environment can be a challenge.
"However, at the Key Population Centre of Excellence, individuals can rest assured that their personal information and identities will be treated with the utmost confidentiality. This allows them to freely discuss their healthcare needs without fear of their information being disclosed or misused. Moreover, the centre's non-discrimination policy ensures that everyone is treated with respect and dignity, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or occupation," Nkomo-Ralehoko said.
She said by taking healthcare services directly to these communities, the centre breaks down barriers and encourages individuals to seek the care they require.
The facility will provide the following services:
-condom, lubricant provision and related education;
-HIV prevention package including behavioural intervention and pre-exposure prophylaxis;
-HIV testing, counselling and treatment;
-prevention, treatment for co-infections including viral hepatitis, TB and mental health conditions; and
-sexual and reproductive health services.
Steve Letsike, South African National Aids Council deputy chairperson, commended the provincial department for creating a space where the key population can access health without worrying about bad treatment.
Letsike said government should have more of such facilities which enable the key population to access health services as this will go a long way in the prevention and treatment of HIV/Aids.
"We must double the effort because we must find the missing people that must be initiated on treatment. Not even a single one must go missing. Once we get them, we must link them to services.
"We must also address social and structural drivers. When we walk into the facility, we don't want to hear 'hi choma, how are you'. That is condescending. This is a public health facility with professionals. We should not question the youth and say 'but you are 16, what are you doing here'. The service must be tailored in a professional manner that does not have any sign of stigma and discrimination," Letsike said.
GP government launches clinic for historically marginalised population
Sex workers, drug addicts will be able to walk in and get free services without worrying about the stigma, health MEC promises
