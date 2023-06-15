South Africa

Five wanted suspects killed in shoot-out with Durban police

15 June 2023 - 14:57
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
When police signalled for the five suspects to pull over, they fired shots at the police and a shoot-out ensued.
Image: supplied

Five wanted suspects were killed in a shoot-out with police on Abbot Francis Road in Mariannhill on Thursday. 

“Police [followed up on information] on the whereabouts of suspects and when they signalled for the suspects to pull over, the suspects fired shots at the police and a shoot-out ensued,” KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said.

“After the shoot-out, five suspects were found to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds.”

Netshiunda said one of the men was on the wanted list in connection with a series of murders and other serious violent crimes.

“He was also linked to the Mariannhill scrapyards murder crime scenes where five people were shot dead in two separate incidents in February this year,” he said.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will investigate Thursday’s shoot-out.

