Boss shocked to see driver as suspect; attacked truckers believed to all be South African
Shongwe, who was allegedly caught on dashcam video, among five in court for truck torchings
Image: SCREENGRAB
A director of a coal transportation company says they were shocked to learn that one of their employees was allegedly behind the arson attack on a truck belonging to their subcontractor.
SG Coal confirmed that their driver, Nelson Shongwe, who was allegedly caught on dashcam video hijacking a truck and later setting it alight, was among the five men who appeared in the Ermelo magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga on Monday.
Shongwe appeared alongside Sibusiso Mthethwa, Fundile Mpondo, Mafika Sibane and Nkosingiphile Gumede — who have all been linked to the recent spate of truck torchings. Their case was postponed to next week.
The five are accused of conspiracy to commit malicious damage to property, robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted murder.
Speaking to Sowetan, SG Coal director Peter Mountford said Shongwe was identified and apprehended by Anti-Crime Security Unit, a private company contracted by the subcontractor.
Mountford said Shongwe was off duty at the time of the attack.
“We are shocked. We don’t employ any foreign nationals ...” .
