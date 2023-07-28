South Africa

Eskom returns control of load-shedding to Ekurhuleni

28 July 2023 - 19:32
Eskom will continue to monitor the City of Ekurhuleni and other municipalities to ensure that they implement load-shedding accordingly. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts

The Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality has assured Eskom it has addressed challenges that prevented it from directly load-shedding its customers.  

Eskom on Friday handed back control over load-shedding operations to the municipality after the metro committed to implement load-shedding as per the NRS 048-9:2019 code of practice. 

On Tuesday Eskom decided to directly load-shed the municipality's customers in all the substations that were previously handed over to the municipality to manage. This was after the municipality failed to comply with the utility’s code of practice.

The utility said the NRS 048-9:2019 requires the distributor licence holders to reduce load during the declaration of a system emergency by implementing load-shedding. 

“Eskom will continue to monitor the City of Ekurhuleni and other municipalities to ensure that they implement load-shedding accordingly,” it said, insisting it will take over the load-shedding of any municipality that fails to comply.

It said it is obliged to take the necessary precautions to protect the integrity and stability of the grid.

