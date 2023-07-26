South Africa

Eskom takes away load-shedding keys from Ekurhuleni

City says it will ask for some critical substations not to experience power cuts

26 July 2023 - 10:35
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Eskom will load-shed City of Ekurhuleni customers in all substations previously handed over to the municipality to manage. File photo.
Eskom will load-shed City of Ekurhuleni customers in all substations previously handed over to the municipality to manage. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Effective from Tuesday, Eskom is directly load-shedding City of Ekurhuleni customers in all the substations previously handed over to the municipality to manage.

This was because the municipality failed to comply by not adhering to the NRS 048-9:2019 code of practice, which requires electricity distributor licence holders to reduce load during a declaration of a system emergency, Eskom said on Wednesday.

“The decision to take over load-shedding in Ekurhuleni follows monitoring and analysis conducted by Eskom which indicate the CoE is not reducing the load as per NRS 048-9:2019. Eskom has on numerous occasions engaged the municipality regarding its failure to load-shed its customers,” Eskom said. 

The power utility said noncompliance by the municipality put further strain on the already constrained national grid.

“Failure to implement load-shedding by municipalities affects the integrity and stability of the grid, which may lead to higher stages of load-shedding.”

'We need to do better,' admits electricity minister

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa provides details about Grootvlei fire, Koeberg delays and cold weather as load-shedding intensifies
News
2 days ago

The city said it will engage with Eskom not to shed some of its critical substations in areas with a high concentration of large industries because this would impact the economy of the region and threaten jobs.

“We are an economic hub and we are therefore looking forward to positive engagements with the power utility, bearing in mind the valuable contribution of industry to the economy,” said metro spokesperson Zweli Dlamini. 

Dlamini said the city will propose load curtailment during negotiations with Eskom.

Load curtailment is load reduction obtained from customers who can reduce demand on instruction. This also means  in the event of an emergency declaration, industrial customers must be able to reduce their load by a certain percentage. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.    

READ MORE:

WATCH | Joburg entities work flat out to repair Bree Street, restore power and water

Johannesburg city manager Floyd Brink and officials from the different entities went on a sixth inspection after getting clearance from the JRA and ...
News
16 hours ago

No load-shedding: lights will stay on at the Netball World Cup

Netball South Africa (NSA) CEO Blanche de la Guerre says the World Cup in Cape Town will not be affected by load-shedding.
Sport
1 day ago

Eskom sails ‘close to the edge’ in race to extend the life of Koeberg

The power station should have been managed much better, says minister Ramokgopa, a situation he describes as ‘exceptionally upsetting’
News
1 day ago

South Africa aims to unlock 13 gigawatts in grid expansion plan

South Africa will prioritise the expansion of its grid over the next decade as it aims to finally put an end to daily power cuts, said electricity ...
News
2 days ago

Electricity cable stolen? City Power says you must buy and pay private technicians to install it

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena says the cost of cables will differ depending on the size of customers' capacity and the distance from the City Power ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘Residents, stand against this before our people die with no paramedics to ... South Africa
  2. Crawford teacher’s racist phrases were 'to teach pupils to not be affected by ... South Africa
  3. Defence wraps up questioning of neighbour in Meyiwa murder trial South Africa
  4. Food prices continue to surge with eggs, fish and sugar costing 5% more South Africa
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Airbnb scammers, fraudulent Telkom listings and checking orders ... Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site