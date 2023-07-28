Fresh as party secretary-general in December after being elected in the ANC elective conference, Mbalula expressed support for Zanu-PF. He said he does not support regime change in Zimbabwe and wants sanctions to be lifted against the country.
Among issues facing Zimbabwe is the crippled economy, with citizens having to endure elevated unemployment and soaring prices as year-on-year inflation reached 176% last month.
Sanctions are meant to punish officials of the governing Zanu-PF, their close ties and those behind human rights violations.
Mandaza said it is ignorant to praise Zanu-PF and it reflects badly on South Africa.
Mandaza said there can be no solutions to Zimbabwe's crisis without South Africa. He said South African leaders must be more informed about Zimbabwe.
LISTEN | Zimbabwean scholar criticises Mbalula for being ‘stupid’
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
While criticising ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, a prominent Zimbabwean scholar says South Africa needs a more informed leadership and governing party.
Prof Ibbo Mandaza said he is eager to tell Mbalula to his face that he is “very stupid and shortsighted”.
Listen to Mandaza for more:
