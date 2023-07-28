Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Why Zimbabwe needs a negotiated settlement, not another rigged election

28 July 2023 - 06:40
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
On August 23 Zimbabweans head to the polls to choose from a dozen candidates vying to be the county’s next president. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Natanael Alfredo Nemanita Ginting

This week on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast we shine the spotlight on the prospects of Zimbabwe's elections.

Our panelists on the podcast are prominent Zimbabwean scholar Prof Ibbo Mandaza and Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena representing the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa organisation. The two assess what the elections mean and the role of the Southern Africa region in turning the country around.

Listen to the conversation:

On August 23 Zimbabweans head to the polls to choose from a dozen candidates vying to be the county’s next president. The main contest is between Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa, who seeks a second term, and Nelson Chamisa of the new Citizens Coalition for Change.

The guests are pessimistic about what the elections hold. As the Brics summit approaches in South Africa next month, Mabhena said  Zimbabwe must benefit from Brics programmes. Mandaza said “there can be no solution to the Zimbabwean crisis without South Africa”. He said South African leaders should be more informed about Zimbabwe.

For more episodes, click here.

The podcast is hosted by Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma and produced by Bulelani Nonyukela.

