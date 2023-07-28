On August 23 Zimbabweans head to the polls to choose from a dozen candidates vying to be the county’s next president. The main contest is between Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa, who seeks a second term, and Nelson Chamisa of the new Citizens Coalition for Change.
The guests are pessimistic about what the elections hold. As the Brics summit approaches in South Africa next month, Mabhena said Zimbabwe must benefit from Brics programmes. Mandaza said “there can be no solution to the Zimbabwean crisis without South Africa”. He said South African leaders should be more informed about Zimbabwe.
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
The podcast is hosted by Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma and produced by Bulelani Nonyukela.
Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Why Zimbabwe needs a negotiated settlement, not another rigged election
Image: 123RF/Natanael Alfredo Nemanita Ginting
This week on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast we shine the spotlight on the prospects of Zimbabwe's elections.
Our panelists on the podcast are prominent Zimbabwean scholar Prof Ibbo Mandaza and Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena representing the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa organisation. The two assess what the elections mean and the role of the Southern Africa region in turning the country around.
Listen to the conversation:
On August 23 Zimbabweans head to the polls to choose from a dozen candidates vying to be the county’s next president. The main contest is between Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa, who seeks a second term, and Nelson Chamisa of the new Citizens Coalition for Change.
The guests are pessimistic about what the elections hold. As the Brics summit approaches in South Africa next month, Mabhena said Zimbabwe must benefit from Brics programmes. Mandaza said “there can be no solution to the Zimbabwean crisis without South Africa”. He said South African leaders should be more informed about Zimbabwe.
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
The podcast is hosted by Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma and produced by Bulelani Nonyukela.
LISTEN TO MORE:
PODCAST | ANCYL president Collen Malatji chats about his political career, diagnoses governing party
PODCAST | Deputy President Paul Mashatile talks national issues and the politics of office
PODCAST | Is the Moonshot Pact pie in the sky or will it reset SA politics?
PODCAST | Colleen Makhubele talks politics, COPE factions, ambition to be president and more
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos