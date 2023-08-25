The attack left Gumbi's family and many South Africans shocked.
A woman, who was among those who arrived first on scene, was pictured trying to find a pulse on Gumbi while he was lying in a pool of blood.
Scores online called for justice, saying Gumbi's shooting resembled that of musician Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, who was shot dead outside a restaurant in Durban in February.
“Someone in the neighbourhood is aware of these individuals [Gumbi's alleged killers], or someone today [Wednesday] spotted someone wearing attire resembling what the inkabi [hitman] was wearing, but they chose to remain silent and withhold that information from the authorities,” social media user Sabelo Cebe said.
Weeks before the attack the businessman posted a video to his would-be attackers, warning against alleged death threats on his life and family.
“Those who declare war against me and the development, brace yourself, it is not going to be easy. Just make sure you do not lose, it will not be easy. If you declared war and threatened me and my family, please be sure of what you are doing. You may be the worst loser, whether I am here or not. It is not a threat but a promise. Be sure you know what you are doing. Be careful,” he said.
Jabulani Ben Gumbi murder: Do you know this gunman?
Reports of arrests of suspects in the Jabulani Ben Gumbi murder are fake — police are still searching for the Rustenburg businessman's killers
Image: Screenshot/Twitter
North West police continue to search for two gunmen who shot dead a businessman in front of a Rustenburg coffee shop this week.
Jabulani Ben Gumbi was shot several times after being ambushed by two men a few minutes after he arrived at Platō Coffee on Wednesday.
Social media was flooded with posts that one of the suspects was arrested. Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone dismissed the reports as fake news.
“We plead for the public to refrain from communicating false, misleading and unverified information as this causes confusion, even among family members. In addition, this is likely to affect our investigations,” he said.
Mokgwabone said the manhunt for the two suspects seen in CCTV footage shooting Gumbi continues.
“The police request anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation to contact the investigating officer Lt-Col Patrick Murunwa at 082-772-5591 or to call the Crime Stop number 08600-10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via MySAPS app.”
WATCH | Rustenburg businessman knew his life was in danger weeks before murder
