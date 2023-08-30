The trial of five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
Meyiwa was with his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo at her mother Ntombi's home in Vosloorus when he was gunned down in 2014. Occupants at the house have claimed he was killed by an intruder.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court
Courtesy: SABC News
The trial of five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
Meyiwa was with his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo at her mother Ntombi's home in Vosloorus when he was gunned down in 2014. Occupants at the house have claimed he was killed by an intruder.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Ballistics expert will lead evidence on gun linked to Senzo Meyiwa’s death
Meyiwa murder trial: Mthobisi Mncube told police his girlfriend 'doesn't know anything,' after gun was found
Dreadlocked Mncube needed a place in a hurry: landlord at Meyiwa trial
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos