South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

30 August 2023 - 10:20 By TimesLIVE
The trial of five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

Meyiwa was with his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo at her mother Ntombi's home in Vosloorus when he was gunned down in 2014. Occupants at the house have claimed he was killed by an intruder.

Ballistics expert will lead evidence on gun linked to Senzo Meyiwa’s death

The versions of eyewitnesses who were present when Senzo Meyiwa was murdered in a Vosloorus home on October 26 2014 do not correlate with autopsy ...
News
19 hours ago

Meyiwa murder trial: Mthobisi Mncube told police his girlfriend 'doesn't know anything,' after gun was found

The prosecution in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will on Tuesday lead evidence on Meyiwa's autopsy after kicking off the week with testimony from a ...
News
1 day ago

Dreadlocked Mncube needed a place in a hurry: landlord at Meyiwa trial

As the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Monday, the focus remains on accused No 3, Mthobisi Mncube, after the state called his former landlord ...
News
1 day ago
