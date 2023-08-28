South Africa

Dreadlocked Mncube needed a place in a hurry: landlord at Meyiwa trial

28 August 2023 - 11:28
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa in the high court in Pretoria. File photo.
The five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa in the high court in Pretoria. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

As the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Monday , the focus remains on accused No 3, Mthobisi Mncube, after the state called his former landlord from Malvern, Johannesburg, to the witness stand.

Mncube is one of five men on trial in the high court in Pretoria on charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition in connection with the 2014 death of the footballer.

Last week the spotlight remained on the gun found in his possession in 2015 that was confiscated by police during his arrest in connection with a taxi-related shooting in Alexandra.

Chipane Lesley Kgaphola said he met with a couple, identifying the man as Mncube, looking for a rental room in January 2015. This was after his caretaker called him to meet the couple in Malvern.

He said it was mid-January and there was an initial verbal agreement that they would move in at the beginning of February. However, Mncube moved in the next day.

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The trial of five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
News
3 hours ago

Kgaphola said he paid the full rental amount of R1,600.

“He didn't give a specific reason [why he wanted to move immediately]. He said they needed to move in and they did,” he said.

Kgaphola said the only thing he remembered in detail was that Mncube had dreadlocks. This is pertinent as previous witnesses have identified a man with the hairstyle as one of the intruders who forced their way into the Vosloorus home where Meyiwa was shot. 

Kgaphola said he was again called sometime in February by the caretaker and told  Mncube had been arrested.

“He used the words, 'he was taken out in chains',” Kgaphola said.

The woman with whom Mncube was living did not immediately leave the rental room. She stayed on and rent was paid at the end of the month.

The trial continues.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gun linked to Senzo Meyiwa's murder was almost destroyed in 2017

A gun allegedly linked to the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa almost got destroyed in 2017.
News
3 days ago

Details revealed about bullet projectile at scene of Senzo Meyiwa shooting

Fingerprint expert and photographer Col Thobeka Mhlahlo told the Pretoria high court that the bullet head she found on the kitchen top, behind glass ...
News
5 days ago

Mncube gun linked to bullet at Meyiwa crime scene: prosecution

Mthobisi Prince Mncube argues he has already been tried or convicted for the same gun offence.
News
1 week ago

Gun found on Meyiwa murder accused Mncube belonged to security company, court hears

A firearm found in the possession of Mthobisi Mncube in 2015, almost three months after the murder of football star Senzo Meyiwa, was traced to a ...
News
1 week ago

Meyiwa trial hears how cop from taxi team found gun at Mthobisi Mncube's home

A police officer attached to the Gauteng taxi violence unit has testified on the seizure of an unlicensed handgun and ammunition from one of the five ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Pregnant pangolin saved from alleged smugglers by Uber driver News
  2. Spanish kiss furore: Rubiales’ mom on hunger strike over ‘hunt’ on son World
  3. Dreadlocked Mncube needed a place in a hurry: landlord at Meyiwa trial South Africa
  4. WATCH | Fire engulfs building in Cape Town CBD South Africa
  5. Ukraine elections could happen during war if West helps financially: Zelensky World

Latest Videos

Harare residents react to re-election of President Mnangagwa in contested vote
Ramaphosa announces the countries joining BRICS in 2024