South Africa

Putrid smell of animal intestines leads EMPD to illegal meat processing facility in Petit, Ekurhuleni

06 September 2023 - 19:04
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
EMPD officers shut down an illegal meat processing factory which was operating in contravention of the City of Ekurhuleni municipal by-laws and environmental health laws. File picture
Image: 123rf/ John Mcnamara

Complaints of a toxic odour lingering in the air led Ekhuruleni metro police to an illegal meat processing factory which was operating in Petit, near Benoni.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, EMPD officials explained how the putrid smell had come from animal intestines which had been thrown in a dug-up hole on the factory's property. 

They shut down the factory immediately.

EMPD said they were following up on an anonymous complaint of air pollution and unsound food production in the area when they descended on a  plot on Rooikat Street. 

The facility specialised in producing pork sausages and boerewors.

"Upon arrival, officers found a severe lack of proper hygiene practice," EMPD said.

"[There were] slaughtered animal intestines stored in a dug-up hole that resulted in a toxic odour outbreak, as well as no certification of acceptance, trading permit, and proper zoning to conduct such business on the premises," EMPD spokesperson Lt-Col Kelebogile Thepa said.

She said after shutting down business operations, it contacted the environmental health department for legal proceedings against the business owner and issued a summons.

Thepa said the EMPD encouraged business owners to get into contact with the relevant departments, including the economic development and environmental health, to seek assistance on compliance to operate their businesses legally.  

TimesLIVE

