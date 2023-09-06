Home affairs, National Treasury, the border management authority, South African Revenue Service, Development Bank of South Africa, Infrastructure South Africa, Bowmans and Ernst & Young are hosting a joint media briefing on Wednesday.
The press conference is expected to explain the request for proposals on the development of the six busiest land ports of entry in the country.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Government briefs media on six busiest land ports of entry
Courtesy: SABC News
