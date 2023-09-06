South Africa

WATCH | Government briefs media on six busiest land ports of entry

06 September 2023 - 09:58 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy: SABC News

Home affairs, National Treasury, the border management authority, South African Revenue Service, Development Bank of South Africa, Infrastructure South Africa, Bowmans and Ernst & Young are hosting a joint media briefing on Wednesday.

The press conference is expected to explain the request for proposals on the development of the six busiest land ports of entry in the country.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Executive report on Lady R landing in Simonstown provides more detail

Lady R, the Russian-registered cargo ship which docked in Simonstown in December last year, delivered equipment for the South African National ...
News
14 hours ago

Transnet in debt crisis

Portia Derby, group CEO of embattled Transnet, has admitted the rail and ports entity is in crisis and is battling to service its R130bn debt pile.
Business Times
3 days ago

Will the new-look energy plan be worth the — long — wait?

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe will miss the Africa Down Under conference in Australia from September 6-8. He will instead be ...
Business Times
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Myanmar court jails photojournalist for 20 years World
  2. Eskom pinning hopes on Kusile units' early return to ease load-shedding amid ... South Africa
  3. Senzo Meyiwa defence lawyers in the dark about new witness statement South Africa
  4. Man, 30, jailed after ‘relationship’ with teen girl exposed South Africa
  5. Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon falls 66% in August Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...