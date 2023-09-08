The Gauteng government and six Sadc countries agreed on Friday to strengthen collaboration using technology to identify people from these countries who die in the province without any form of identification.
The meeting was held in Johannesburg and attendees included ambassadors, high commissioners, and representatives from Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Eswatini, Namibia, Botswana and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko briefed the representatives about the forensic pathology digital fingerprint system being rolled out in Gauteng.
They said the system used biometric scanners and third-party access to databases of the department of home affairs and police to identify the deceased. However, the system cannot yet identify people from other countries.
The meeting agreed on the urgent need to link the digital fingerprint system with Sadc population registers as a lasting solution to address the problem of undocumented immigrants at forensic pathology services mortuaries.
Gauteng has had many stateless dead people who could not be identified, with 1,859 buried as paupers in the 2022/2023 year.
Gauteng, Sadc countries to work together on digital fingerprint system
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Ramaphosa's endorsement of 'rigged' election will bring more foreigners to SA, say Zimbabweans
Lesufi said it was important for Gauteng to engage with representatives from the Sadc region, given citizens of those countries' high level of movement within the province.
“What we are doing here is part of consulting stakeholders, and we believe that this is the beginning of better relations and co-operation among our respective countries so that we can assist others in servicing our nationals.”
The provincial government said the recent Johannesburg inner-city fire in which 77 people died had exposed the challenges posed by undocumented individuals. It required countries working together to avoid delays in relief support and other problems during disasters.
Zimbabwe ambassador to South Africa David Hamadziripi welcomed the digital fingerprint initiative. He said it demonstrated the spirit of collaboration and co-operation and would ensure people who died were given a decent burial.
Manuel Nuvunga, counsellor for political and diplomatic affairs in the high commission of Mozambique, described the intervention as a game-changer which will affect the processing of “deceased from Sadc countries who die in neighbouring states”.
