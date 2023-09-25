South Africa

Gqeberha residents evacuated due to heavy downpour

25 September 2023 - 11:24 By Herald Reporter
Torrential storms across Gqeberha saw more than 100 residents evacuated from Polar Park informal settlement in Kuyga on Sunday.
Image: Supplied

A joint operating centre was activated on Sunday to respond to disaster-elated reports after a disruptive weather warning was issued by the South African Weather Service.

Acting disaster management head Henry Lansdown said Kuyga was the only area that required intervention on Sunday.

“The work started around 6pm. We recorded 112 people and they were given 112 mattresses and 224 blankets."

He said by Monday morning the residents had returned home after they were housed in a community hall overnight.

“We are seeing the sun come out and that will help in the cleanup of homes that were flooded,” Lansdown said.

He said they would continue to monitor the situation and offer assistance to those in need. 

Teams have been deployed to attend to damaged infrastructure and remove trees blocking roads.

“We call on our residents to work with us during this time and be patient as some of the  mop up work is dependent on favourable weather conditions.

“Electricity and roads teams are on the ground and all reports should be attended to soon".

Lansdown said assessments are under way in other affected areas including Motherwell.

