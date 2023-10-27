City of Tshwane ordered to pay back wages it deducted from 'striking' workers by Friday

Burns-Coetzee said deducting wages from the workers in question was procedurally unfair as they had signed in for work but were barred from performing their duties by striking workers.
She said the workers most affected were those in Rosslyn, Soshanguve, Refilwe and Cullinan who were forcibly removed from their place of work by the strikers.
“They [the strikers] targeted the electricians and water and sanitation workers. The electricians would arrive at the depot in the morning during the strike and strikers would intimidate them to get out of the building and everyone would stand outside, including management and administrative staff.
“But they [the municipality] deduct money from the electrician and not the manager. They were selective in who they deducted from. In Refilwe and Cullinan, they deducted from everyone including HR, but never management. Management would always get their salary,” she said.
Bokaba insists that, despite Imatu's claims, the workers were on strike. Many of their members refused to perform their duties despite having signed the attendance register.
“This in effect meant that they were on strike in terms of the definition of a strike as contained in the Labour Relations Act. It was confirmed by the relevant department that the employees were on strike and the no work, no pay principle was applied,” he said.
The legal battle between Imatu and Tshwane will return to the labour court on November 3. In the interim, the city has been ordered to submit answering affidavits to Imatu's challenge against the deductions from members’ salaries.
