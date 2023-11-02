South Africa

WATCH | Dozens injured as balcony collapses at popular Cape Town venue

02 November 2023 - 21:13 By ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX and TIMESLIVE VIDEO
A balcony collapsed at a Cape Town venue during a popular “First Thursday” event that is held  at the beginning of every month. In a video, dozens of patrons can be seen lying on the ground among the debris. People appear confused as others help the injured.

The incident occurred at the Athletic Club & Social which has its main entrance on Buitengracht Street in the CBD. The balcony collapsed just before 6pm and, according to the provincial health department, patients were transported to nearby government and private hospitals for treatment.

This is a developing story.

