South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder: trial-within-a-trial continues

02 November 2023 - 10:23 By TImesLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of confession statements allegedly made by two of the five men accused of Senzo Meyiwa's murder continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

