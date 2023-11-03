Thousands of people lined the streets and stood on balconies of buildings, waving flags and cheering. There was thunderous approval when Kolisi took to the stage and declared: “Kaapstad, staan op!”
“Siya! Siya! Siya!” they chanted.
“Our country is so beautiful, with so many different backgrounds, but it also comes with its pains and struggles,” said Kolisi.
“People, from where you come from, have made it to this team. And they come from a third world country. They've won the World Cup twice, back to back against first world countries, so I do believe once we work together, once we make sure we think of each other, we can honestly do a lot.”
Cheslin Kolbe took the microphone: “Middag, middag die Kaapse mense!
“This whole team behind us, we come from different backgrounds, different diversity, different cultures, but let's stand together, let's pray together, just love each other,” was his message to fans.
Mother of all celebrations as Boks victory tour thrills Capetonians
Image: Anthony Molyneaux
It was the mother of all celebrations as ecstatic fans in a sea of green and gold took to the streets on Friday to welcome the Springboks to Cape Town.
South African flags were painted on faces as the crowd sang Shosholoza in the CBD awaiting the 2023 Rugby World Cup champions' victory tour.
Faf de Klerk wasted no time in dropping his pants in front of the City Hall to reveal his iconic flag-branded Speedo while skipper Siya Kolisi placed the Webb Ellis Cup on a podium.
Image: Kim Swartz
The victory parade wound its way through the CBD before heading to Langa and Bonteheuwel.
The Western Cape parliament building was lit up in the colours of the South African flag on Thursday evening in anticipation of the victory tour.
“The first Springbok victory in 1995 came at a time when the South African democracy was just one year old. The recent victory, almost 30 years later, reflects our nation’s perseverance and teamwork to build a united and prosperous nation,” said speaker Daylin Mitchell.
TimesLIVE
